UPDATE: Man from Leyland arrested after serious accident in Blackpool

A driver of an Audi has been arrested following a serious accident in Blackpool early this morning.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in the accident which happened at around 2.15am this morning, 3 January 2017, on Talbot Square.

The 18-year-old man suffered fractures to his left ankle, knee, wrist, collarbone and pelvis, as well as swelling to the brain and further injuries to his head and stomach.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by paramedics before being transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he is currently being treated.

The driver of the Audi, a 44-year-old man from Leyland, was arrested by officers at the scene in connection with the incident.

The road was closed for two hours while accident investigators attended.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses and would be particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers with dashboard mounted cameras which may have recorded the collision.101 citing log LC-20170103-0081.