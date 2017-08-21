UPDATE: Cattle truck overturns blocking M55

All lanes have now reopened on the eastbound M55 following an earlier closure after a cattle truck overturned, says Highways England.

Nobody is reported to have been injured in the two-vehicle crash which happened between junctions 3 and 1 at around 8.40am on August 21.

Highways England reported that the road re-opened just after 10am and all the escaped animals were loaded safely onto a new vehicle.

Four cows were reported to have escaped into the road following the crash but no animals are believed to have been injured in the incident.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We were alerted to an accident involving one van and a cattle truck which had overturned.

"The cattle truck is blocking lanes two and three and cows are in the road.

"We are currently working to remove the cows from the carriageway."

Drivers attempting to travel from Blackpool to Preston have already experienced disruption this morning on Preston New Road after a protest meant a contraflow was put in place by police.