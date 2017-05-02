UPDATE: Air ambulance called to M55 following a six vehicle crash

An air ambulance has been called to the Kirkham junction of the M55 following a six vehicle crash, say police.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision between the vehicles including a HGV and a white Ford Fiesta on the westbound carriageway at around 8.45am this morning.

Ambulance services report they are at the scene and treating three patients one of which was unconscious when paramedics arrived.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 1 and 3 while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue sad: "We are currently at the scene of an accident on the M55. Injuries are reported although we currently do not have any details of injuries.

"A person was trapped but they have now been freed with the help of paramedics.

Police were called to the incident at around 8.40am on May 2 Pic: Graham Atkinson

"Early reports suggest that two HGVs were involved in the accident.

"We are currently working to make the scene safe."

Highways England said in a statement: "Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle symbol led diversion and to allow extra time to complete their journey plans or should consider an alternative route."

Highways England are reporting that normal road conditions are expected at around 1.30pm.

Tailbacks in the area are severe following the six car accident PIC: Graham Atkinson

This is a developing story.

Drivers in caught in the tailback have been exiting their cars PIC: Graham Atkinson