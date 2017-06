Two lanes were blocked on the M55 after a van overturned during this morning's rush hour, say fire services.

Fire fighters were called to reports of a 'person trapped' after a Renault Van overturned between junctions 1 and 2 on the westbound carriageway at round 7.15.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Three crews from Fulwood, Preston and South Shore attended the scene.

The lanes were blocked for around an hour.

All lanes have now reopened.