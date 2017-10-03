Travellers hit by strikes across the north west

Thousands of commuters across the region will be affected by strike action today as RMT union members stage their latest walk-out in the row over driver only operated trains.

Services are expected to be heavily disrupted on strike days which will take place on October 3 and 5 with the majority of trains scheduled to run between 7am and 7pm.

Bus replacement services are being operated on some routes.

Northern is advising travellers to allow extra time for their journeys and to check ahead to see if their service is running. Full details can be found here

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: "To help keep our customers moving during the two separate days of industrial action we aim to run over 1,200 services on each strike day.

"The majority of available trains will operate between 7am and 7pm, with services on some routes finishing earlier.

"During these hours the overall number of trains running will be significantly reduced.

"We expect trains and any replacement buses we operate will be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary."

"If you travel on a strike day and experience a delay of 30 minutes or more to your journey, you are eligible to compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme. Northern season ticket holders can also claim compensation on the days they do not travel using this process."