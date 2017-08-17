Trams restored after lightning storm

Trams were suspended in Blackpool after a lightning storm damaged the main tram power line last night.

Blackpool transport said that technicians worked around the clock to restore power to the line.

The power failure meant that trams were still not running from Thornton Gate to the ferry this morning and travellers were advised to use replacement buses.

Blackpool transport have now said that trams are now running through to Fleetwood Ferry.

They are warning customers to expect delays while service gets back to normal.