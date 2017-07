Tram services were halted following a collision at a crossing.

The incident happened at Rossall Square, where South Strand crosses the tram lines, at around 9.20am today.

Blackpool Transport tweeted to inform passengers

Police said a tram and a Vauxhall Astra were involved.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Trams were not running between Thornton Gate and Fleetwood Ferry.

Services have now resumed however there are delays on the route