Trains delayed after tree falls on electric wires

Some early morning train services may be delayed after a tree fell onto overhead electric wires, warns National Rail Enquiries.

The tree fell on the route between Preston and Lancaster and was reported at around 7pm on April 24.

Lines were expected to re-open by 5.30am although some routes may still be subject to delays or cancellations.

Routes affected include:-

- Caledonian Sleeper between Edinburgh and London Euston

- Northern between Barrow-in-Furness and Preston / Manchester Oxford Road

- TransPennine Express between Glasgow Central / Edinburgh and Manchester Airport

- Virgin Trains between Glasgow Central / Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street / London Euston

A spokesman for National Rail Enquiries said: "Damage to the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Preston may cause disruption to journeys between these stations.

"The tree which fell onto the overhead electric wires has been removed and Network Rail are in the process of repairing the overhead wires.

"The line is set to fully reopen by 05:30 but there may be some delays or cancellations to early morning services."

People hoping to use the trains are advised to use the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner to check before they travel.