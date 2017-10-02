Traffic disruption in Blackpool after illumination cables hang into the road

Drivers reported disruption this morning along Queen's Promenade after cables from the illuminations fell into the road.
The incident was reported to police at around 7.20am this morning and is affecting traffic in both directions between Northumberland Avenue and Empress Drive.
The council have now confirmed that the lights have been removed from the road.
Nobody is believed to have been injured.
More follows.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fleetwood Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.