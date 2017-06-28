Road blocked in Bispham after crash

A major road has been blocked in Bispham this morning following a crash, say police.

The accident happened during rush hour at the junction of Warbreck Drive and Cavendish Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 7.30am this morning to reports of a collision involving a Mini Cooper and Vauxhall Vivaro on Cavendish Road.

"Please avoid the area of Warbreck Drive and Cavendish Road. Police on scene and the road is blocked."

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured during the incident.