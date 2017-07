Preston New Road has been closed in both directions after anti-fracking campaigners blocked the carriagway, say police.

The road has been closed since around 10.50am between Whitehills and Fox Lane Ends while campaigners conduct speeches in the carriageway.

A spokesman for the police said: "A number of campaigners have locked on over at the Cuadrilla site in Preston New Road.

"Drivers should try to avoid the area while the incident is in progress."

Anti-fracking protest sparks road chaos