Poulton cyclist suffers brain haemorrhage after horror bike smash

Police are appealing for information after a 47-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in a horror accident.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service at around 6pm on Wednesday, 11 January following reports of an accident on Mythop Road in Weeton.

A cyclist was found lying in the centre of the carriageway by a motorist. The rider, from Poulton, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment, say police.

According to police, he was later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital and treated for a fractured skull, brain haemorrhage and cut to the head. He is in a stable condition.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved at this stage, but are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or helped the injured man. They are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a silver vehicle who stopped at the roadside to help the rider.

Sgt Nigel Ralphson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident in Weeton last night where a cyclist was found in the road seriously injured.

“We want to talk to the occupants of a silver vehicle who stopped to help the man before leaving the scene. There is no suggestion this vehicle caused the collision but we would like to get their account.

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1127 of January 11.