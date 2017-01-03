Man seriously injured after collision with Audi

A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by an Audi in Blackpool early this morning, police say.

The accident happened at around 2.30am this morning, 3 January 2017, on Talbot Square.

The man suffered broken bones and a head injury - the extent of which is not yet known.

He was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

Accident investigation work at the scene was completed by the police at around 6.30am.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to call 101 citing log LC-20170103-0081.