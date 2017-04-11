Driver arrested after car flips over in street

A driver was arrested after rolling his car on a main road.

Police were called to Fleetwood Road North in Thornton at around 10pm on Monday following reports of a crash.

On arrival they found a white hatchback on its roof in the road.

The accident happened close to the Gardener's Arms pub.

Police said the driver had fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

The road was closed while the car was recovered. Bus services were diverted in the area.

Lancashire Police has been unable to provide any further details on the incident.