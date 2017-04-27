Devoted father from St Annes dies in bike crash

A "devoted father" and cyclist died on Freckleton Bypass yesterday following a collision with a van, say police.

The crash happened at around 5.50pm on the A584 Preston New Road and involved a cyclist travelling west towards Freckleton and a Vauxhall Astra van heading in the same direction.

The 36-year-old cyclist, who has been named as Jonathan Stewart Lee from St Annes, was taken to Royal Preston hospital where he sadly passed away.

Jonathan’s family have paid tribute to him, saying that “he was a loving husband, son and brother, devoted to his children and family.

“He was taken from us suddenly and too soon. Words cannot describe our loss, he will be in our hearts forever.”

Officers are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Rob Gomery from the Road Policing Team said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts and those of all my team are with Jonathan’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“I would like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward with any information that they may have about the circumstances of this collision. I am particularly interested in drivers or cyclists that may have dash or helmet cam footage that might have captured Jonathan on his bicycle or a white Vauxhall Astra van at or around the time of the collision.”

The road was closed for several hours during the incident.

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1180 of April 26.