Delays for drivers on M55 after overnight closure

Drivers returning from several major events in Blackpool were caught in major tailbacks last night after part of the M55 was closed for emergency repairs.

Highways England have said that the eastbound carriageway at junction 1 for Broughton will be closed overnight to repaint road markings for a period of six nights from Tuesday August 29.

But frustrated road users returning from the Ride the Lights cycling event have complained about the timing of the work with some users reporting that their journey was delayed by over two hours.

The start of the work also coincided with the Blackpool vs Wigan match and the opening night of Dirty Dancing at the Winter Gardens.

Natasha Mooney who was stuck in what she described as "gridlocked" traffic said: "It took two hours for a journey that would normally take no more than 30 minutes. I felt bad for all little ones who'd been cycling."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We need to close the eastbound carriageway on the M55 overnight this week, between junction 1 and the M6, to repaint the road markings, improving safety for drivers.

“We will not be carrying out any work until after midnight on Friday and Saturday to allow traffic levels to reduce for people travelling back from the Blackpool Illuminations.

“From Friday, the diversion will be very short as it will take drivers off the exit slip road and then back on the entry slip road at junction 1, minimising the impact on journeys.

“We’d encourage drivers to visit www.trafficengland.com for the latest travel and roadworks information.”