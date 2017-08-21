Delays expected due to fracking protest

Drivers are being warned of delays around the Preston New Road area this morning due to "protester activity".

Police in Fylde have said that the eastbound carriageway towards Preston has been closed after protesters locked on at around 5.15am on August 21.

A contraflow has now been put in place to allow traffic to pass.

A police spokesman said :"We have got protesters locked on in the area and this required us to close the eastbound carriageway.

"There is general protester activity in the area."