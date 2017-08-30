Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in South Shore

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a car in South Shore, say police.

Emergency services were called to Waterloo Road at around 4.40pm on August 26, when a cyclist and a Ford Fiesta collided.

Police say the cyclist suffered leg injuries in the accident and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment to a broken left leg.

Officers are now appealing for information regarding the incident.

Sergeant Claire Pearson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision occurred on a busy road and we believe several people will have seen what happened.

"We are now asking anybody who was in the area and saw what occurred, or saw either the cyclist or the Fiesta in the moments before the collision, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1106 of August 26.