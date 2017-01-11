Coastguard launch dramatic search for 'vulnerable' teen

Lifeboat teams launched a desperate search last night after reports that a vulnerable man was threatening suicide off the Fleetwood coast, say the coastguard.

Police were initially called to reports of a vulnerable 17-year-old teen making threats to jump into the sea on the Esplanade in the Jubilee Quay area of Fleetwood at around 7.40pm, say police.

Two boats were launched, one from Fleetwood and one from Knott End, after the distressing call was referred to the coastguard at around 8pm by Lancashire police.

The coastguard confirmed that the man was later found safe and well at another another location.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "A thorough search was made of the area and nothing was found. The man was later found safe and well at home."

No arrests were made.