Car smashes into terraced homes

A car has smashed into the front of two homes in Fleetwood.

The incident happened today at around 2.15pm in Belmont Avenue.

A silver Audi smashed into homes in Belmont Avenue, Fleetwood

A silver-grey Audi A3 collided with the front doors of two terraced houses causing significant damage to the building and vehicle.

Both front doors have caved in and brickwork between the two houses has been smashed.

The front of the Audi has also sustained significant damage.

Fire crews and police attended the scene.

At least one person was seen running from the car.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Fleetwood to the scene.

Crews assisted in removing the car from the property and members of the urban search and rescue team made the building safe.

A building inspector has visited the homes to survey the damage.

Lancashire Police confirmed a quantity of what is suspected to be cannabis had been found inside the crashed car.

A 37-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on Clifton Road at around 3.10pm on suspicion of possession of a drug of class B and is in police custody.

Belmont Road and Park Avenue were closed as a result of the incident.

The Audi has been recovered.