Car bursts into flames on motorway slip road

A car caught fire on a motorway slip road after it suffered a suspected electrical fault, say fire services.

Firefighters from Preston were called out just before 9pm on August 23 to reports of a car on fire on the slip road of the M6 at the junction for the M55.

Crews arrived to find a Peugeot 407 "well alight" with the owner of the car nearby.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We went out to a car fire on the motorway. The man who was driving smelt smoke coming from his engine compartment and got out of the car. He then called 999.

"Shortly afterwards it went up.

"We think the fire started accidentally and was the result of an electrical fault. The fire destroyed 70 per cent of the car."

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using a hose reel.

The slip road was closed for around 30 minutes while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Nobody was injured during the fire.