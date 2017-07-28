Biker injured at same junction where man died a week ago

A biker has been injured in an accident at the same South Shore junction where another motorcyclist was killed only a week ago, say police.

The 19-year-old man suffered leg injuries in the accident at Squires Gate Lane and St Annes Road which did not involve any other vehicles.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called by ambulance services at around 9pm on July 27 after a motorcyclist came off his bike.

"The man suffered minor leg injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital."

Shaun Mair, 46, from Blackpool was killed in a collision at the same busy junction on July 17.

Police arrested two men, both 18, from Bolton in connection with the crash. One has since been released while the other was released under investigation.