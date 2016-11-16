Town set for a bumper festive lights weekend

Fleetwood is all set for an expanded Christmas Lights switch-on this weekend.

For the first time ever, the big event will stretch over two days, with various attractions for all ages.

The event, organised jointly by Fleetwood Town Council’s Festive Lights Committee and the Beside the Seaside traders group, takes place on Saturday and there is also fun race on Sunday.

Highlights of the weekend include the atmospheric lantern parade on the Saturday, when an illuminated tram will lead the parade from the ferry stop at 4.45pm down Pharos Street and onto Lord Street and Fishermen’s Walk. People are being invited to bring their own lamps, although naked flames are not permitted, along with Santa hats and Christmas jumpers.

Upon arrival at Fisherman’s Walk a short concert will take place, with Flakefleet School Choir and Samba Band. The compere for the evening will be Adam Discoman and the Rotarian Santa will be in attendance.

The switch-on itself will take place between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, when a lucky Fleetwood school child will perform the role after their name is drawn out of a hat on the day. Saturday’s event is free and has been sponsored by Fleetwood Town Council (£10,000) and Wyre Council (£5,000) with additional support from local businesses.

Fleetwood Festive Lights Committee chairman, Coun Christine Smith, said: “We have acted on feedback from last year’s event and 2016 sees a new shorter Lantern Parade route We’re hoping for a great turn-out.”

Meanwhile, there will be activities throughout the day in front of the ferry slipway parade of shops on The Esplanade. The Beside the Seaside traders group will be staging events from 11am on Saturday.

These will include two game shows, the Lip Sync Battle and Finish the Lyric, which will see successful entrants take part in the final with a chance to win a £100 prize. Adam Discoman will compere the games.

Between noon and 2pm there will also be a free lantern making workshop at the Ferry cafe, with staff from neighbouring shop Glazy Days. At 4.30pm there will be music from the Wyre Warblers. And once spectators have returned from the switch-on at Fishermen’s Walk, there will be more live music from The Atmospherics and headline act, singer Owen Holt, up to the close at 7pm.

Lee Preston-Stefani, spokesman for Beside the Seasdie, said: “All these activites are for the public with the aim of putting on a great event for Fleetwood.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the Lip Sync event, which will see people performing as their favourite singing stars, are advised to contact Lee Preston-Stefani at the Harbour Lights Amusements by the ferry.

On Sunday there will be a fun-packed Santa sprint around the Mount. Registration will take place at the Mount Hotel from noon.

The fee is £5 for adults; children under 14 go free.

Register interest by emailing daltonjulie1@gmail.com possible.