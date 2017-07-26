Town’s music festival goes international with live feed

The eyes of the world were on St Annes as Ashton Gardens reverberated to the sound of more than 20 bands at the town’s annual Music and Arts Festival.

As well as entertaining more than 7,000 people in the town centre on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, the main stage musical performances from a wide variety of acts were broadcast live on social media.

The festival got the thumbs up from the audience

Spokesman John Bentham said: “It was a great festival and we were really excited about it being relayed around the world.

“We look forward to the event hopefully being even bigger next year.”

Liam McKenzie, of The Coustics, who topped the bill on the final evening, said: “The Festival is a great event, with so much talent around this area.”