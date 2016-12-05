Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of upcoming events this weekend.

FREE: Croston Fair, Sunday December 11

Simon Entwistle

The fair will be held throughout Croston, with craft stalls at the old school, community centre, church and primary school together with entertainers, food stalls, the Land Train and Santa’s grotto.

​The event starts with Santa’s parade from the Village Green at 1pm and ends with the Brass Band leading a torchlit procession to the church at 5pm, with a short carol service.

FREE: Creature Encounters and Santa, Blackburn, December 10 and 11

Puppetry animals from Creature Encounters will be giving street performances every half hour in Blackburn Market on Saturday, from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Each street theatre piece lasts 30 minutes. Blackburn BID’s Big Christmas Fair will be held in King William Street on Saturday, from 10am until 6pm. It includes craft, gift and food stalls in four undercover marquees across the town.

Santa Splash - Eanam Canal will be full of Santas on Sunday to celebrate the end of Phase two of the country’s first coast-to-coast canoe trail. Santa hats/suits a must. 10.30am for an 11am start at Eanam Wharf.

PAID AND FREE: Cash for Kids Onesie Run, Preston, Sunday December 11

Families are invited to wear a onesie and enjoy a colourful afternoon of running, jogging, or walking. Participants will start at Baffito’s Restaurant, Preston Marina, at noon. Entry is £15 for 7.5km, £13.50 for under 16s; £12.50 for 5km, £11 for under 16s and £10 for 2.5km or £8.50 for under 16s. Toddlers are free. All money raised goes towards Cash for Kids. Call 01772 447979 to register.

FREE: Christmas Craft Fair, Sunday December 11

Ansdell Arena, based at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, will be filled with hand-crafted items, products from local artisans, local businesses with fantastic gift ideas on Sunday from 11am.

There is fun for all the family, as children will be entertained by craft tables, plus there will be festive food and drink and Christmas tunes to keep shoppers merry.

FREE: Christmas Tree Festival, Carnforth, Starts Saturday December 10 until December 20

Carnforth Railway Station will host its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

There will be an array of festive trees, lights, carols and decorations to get people into the Christmas spirit.

The festival will be open each day from Saturday December 10 to Tuesday December 20.

Admission to the site, in Warton Road, is free.

PAID: A Frozen Courtyard Christmas, Haigh, Saturday and Sunday December 10 and 11

Families are invited to join in the Frozen Sing-a-long show at Haigh Hall from 1.45pm and meet and greet with all the characters, at 2.15pm.

Santa will also be in his grotto from 11am until 4pm with a special visit by the Christmas Elves at 1pm. A chat with Santa costs £5.

The event is in association with Friends of Haigh Country Park.

PAID: Ghost of Christmas Past Tour, Clitheroe, December 9 and 11

There is a chance to experience a ghostly tour of historic Browsholme Hall with Simon Entwistle, acclaimed expert of mystical tales and ghostly legends and 2016 Lancashire Tourism Superstar finalist. Mulled wine and a mince pie also included. Starts at 6.30pm. Tickets, at £12.50 for adults and £6 children, available through www.browsholme.com or contact 01254 827160.





PAID: Breakfast with Santa, Fleetwood, Sunday December 11

Children are invited to spend some quality time with Santa at Farmer Parr’s Animal World, Rossall Lane, at 8.45am.

The session costs £15 per child – which includes a festive breakfast box, a present from Santa, dancing and a visit to his log cabin. There is also an opportunity to meet Rudolph too.

Parents are free.

Call 01253 874389 to book.