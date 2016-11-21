Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is our guide of up-coming events this weekend

FREE: Lancashire Day, Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27

Santa's grotto at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

There will be events across the county to commemorates the day in 1295 when Lancashire sent its first representatives to Parliament by King Edward I of England to attend The Model Parliament. Town criers will read out the proclamation on market squares across the region on both days. For details visit www.forl.co.uk. Nelson Town Council is holding an event in the town centre on Saturday, from 11am until 6pm. There will be a Town Crier every hour; free children’s rides; live music; face painting; crafts; library events and a Punch and Judy show. The day culminates with live music and the lights switch-on at 6pm.

FREE: Astley Hall Illuminated, Chorley, Saturday November 26

The beautiful historic building, based off Hallgate, Chorley, will be lit up inside and out with stunning LED lights and hundreds of candles inside, from 5pm until 10pm. There will be a drumming and visual extravaganza from one of the country’s top illuminated acts, Spark Worldbeaters, as well as performances by Trees Alive. Christmas carols will also be played by a brass band.

PAID: Nicktoons Christmas Grotto, Blackpool, until December 18

Nicktoons Christmas Grotto at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is open every day until December 18. Santa will be paying a visit to give children a Blackpool Pleasure Beach Diamond Pass for the 2017 season and a special Nickelodeon gift. The Arena will be open for some ice-cool skating fun. Entry is £10.99 per person, when booked online in advance or £12.99 on the day. Open 11am until 4pm.

FREE: Christmas Lights Switch-Ons

Coronation Street actor Sam Aston (Chesney Brown) will switch on the lights in Leyland on Saturday, with festivities starting from 1pm. The light switch-on will be at 5.30pm. His co-star, Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) will be turning on the lights in Blackburn the same day, with a sci-fi, dance-themed spectacular. Britain’s Got Talent singer Ella Shaw is the guest at the Clitheroe switch-on which takes place on Saturday.

FREE AND PAID: Christmas Markets and Fairs, Lancaster, Hoghton and Preston

Lancaster Brewery, Lancaster Leisure Park, Friday November 25 to Sunday November 27 between 3pm and 9pm; Crafty Vintage, at Hoghton Tower, Saturday and Sunday, 10am until 4pm. Entry £2; Colne Town Hall, Saturday, 10am until 7pm. Featuring music and entertainment, food and craft stalls and a torchlit parade led by Father Christmas and fireworks.

PAID: Blackburn Comic Con, Saturday and Sunday November 26 and 27

More than 40 stalls will be set up at King Georges Hall from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Guests include comic book artist Tim Proctor; Game of Thrones actor Neil Fingleton; Dave Prowse (Darth Vader) and DC and Marvel comic artist Dave Taylor. Early bird tickets are £8 for adults and £4 children; standard tickets £12 adult and £6 child. There is a Comic After Con party at The Napier from 7pm Tickets £6.

FREE: Christmas Concert and lights switch-on, Preston, Saturday November 26

Preston city centre is launching its Christmas season with a huge free concert on the Flag Market from 5.15pm until 7.45pm.

Performers include CBeebies star Mr Bloom, M People singer Heather Small, soul-group The Real Thing and Dave Finnegan’s Commitments.

The event will culminate with the traditional switching on of the Christmas lights.

PAID AND FREE: Santa’s Grand Arrival, Botany Bay, Saturday November 26

Watch as Santa arrives on a magical mini vintage bus at noon to open his Christmas grotto at Botany Bay. There will be the chance for rides on the bus. A magical grotto visit costs £6.95 and includes a gift. Santa’s Grotto will be open from 1pm until 5.30pm. He will be available for visits on Saturdays and Sundays leading up to Christmas, from 10am until 5pm. Advance booking required.

FREE: Book signing, Carnforth, Saturday November 26

Local Archaeologist and Carnforth Book Shop employee Billy Howorth will be officially launching his book A-Z of Lancaster at the book shop from 2pm.

There will be a chance to hear him read some excerpts, as well as the opportunity to get a copy signed. The book takes the reader on an A-Z tour of the city’s history, relating tales of the most interesting people and places.

PAID: Ballrooms and Banquets, Grimsargh and Broughton, Friday November 25 and Saturday November 26

Preston Opera presents Ballrooms and Banquets at Grimsargh Village Hall on Friday and Broughton and District Club on Saturday. It starts at 7.30pm,

The evening is a showcase of famous Operatic pieces on the theme of dancing and dining.

Tickets are £10 and can be bought by calling 07709 872773.