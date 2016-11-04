Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of fun events coming up at the weekend

PAID: Jump for Pudsey, Preston, Saturday and Sunday November 12 and 13

Santa run

Families are invited to Energi Trampoline Park, Queen’s Retail Park, from 10am until 8pm, to bounce along and raise money for Children in Need. There is also a 24-hour bounceathon between staff and managers. The Street Monkeys will perform every hour, doing tricks. There is also a climbing wall and face painting, Entry is £8.95 for adults. To book visit http://www.energiparks.co.uk/parks/preston/

FREE: Santa Run, Chorley, Saturday November 12

Why not watch as more than 100 people dressed as Santa walk from Chorley over Rivington Pike and back to Chorley to raise money for Derian House? There will also be radio DJ - Rob Charles, plus Derian Danni, Mr and Mrs Christmas, Dame Neffy-Titty from Chorley Little Theatre Panto Cleopatra as well as Chorley Silver Band playing to the Santas for the warm up from 10am. The walk starts at 10.30am at the Rose and Crown.

PAID: Steve Backshalls Wild World, Blackpool, Sunday November 13

Whooper Swans

Wildlife TV Presenter and children’s author, Steve Backshall will be at the Grand Theatre, taking the audience on a tour of the real life expeditions that have inspired his books The Falcon Chronicles and his new novel in the series, Shark Seas. The talk is suitable for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages from eight onwards. There will be extended Q and As. Tickets £22 for adults and £18 concessions. Starts 2.30pm.

PAID: North West Bird Watching Festival, Burscough, Saturday and Sunday November 12 and 13

Tim Birkhead, Lloyd Buck, Biotope and Flight of the Swans’ Sacha Dench are just some of the guest speakers visiting WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre for the annual event sponsored by Panasonic.

There are a range of wildlife talks, photography seminars, workshops and demonstrations, plus the chance to see hundreds of Whooper swans feed alongside shelduck, teal, wigeon and thousands of Pink-footed geese. For further event information, workshop bookings and a detailed list of exhibitors, visit http://www.wwt.org.uk/nwbf. Entry is £12.60 for adults and £6 for children. Family ticket is £33.50.

PAID: Fashion Show at Brockholes, Saturday November 12

Women are invited to Brockholes Nature Reserve, of junction 31 of the M6, from 2pm until 5pm to purchase high street labels with up to 75 per cent off.

This is a ladies only event and is only open to those aged over 16. The bar will be open with hot drinks and light refreshments.

Tickets are £5.

Pre-booking is required - do so at http://www.brockholes.org

FREE: Women’s Walking Book Group, Pendle, Saturday November 12

People are invited to walk sections of the Pendle Way and discuss Caliban and the Witch, written by historian, writer and activist Silvia Federici which examines the design and function of the witch hunts. Meet at Witches Galore in Newchurch shortly before 10.30am and finish in Barley at around 5pm. The walk will last five hours. Book via http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/womens-walking-book-group-caliban-and-the-witch-by-silvia-federici-along-the-pendle-way-tickets-23839646023

PAID: Stanah Squirrels Wildlife watch Group, Thornton, Saturday November 12

An environmental/wildlife group for children aged 8 to 14 yrs who meet on the second Saturday of the month at Wyre Estuary Country Park, in Thornton. It involves nature walks, wildlife surveys, practical work and lots of fun.

For further details telephone 07989 579351. Grade: Easy/Moderate. Booking is essential and parental consent forms are required. Entry is £1.

FREE: Battle of the Somme Exhibition, Lancaster, until November 20

The exhibition of the local King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment in the Somme battle is nearly at an end as it finishes on November 20. It includes the Victoria Cross awarded to Pte James Miller of Withnell, who carried a message and returned, although fatally wounded, with the reply and fell dead at the foot of his officer. Open 10am until 5pm at Lancaster City Museum.

FREE: Conservation Day, Fleetwood, Sunday November 13

Families can try their hand at practical coastal management, build a boardwalk, open up pathways and look after the dunes and beaches when they visit Rossall Point Observation Tower, The Esplanade, from 10am until noon.

Outdoor clothing and footwear is advisable. Grade: easy (relatively level ground, with some gentle slopes, stiles or livestock).

FREE: Witch of Samlesbury Tour, Samlesbury Hall, Sunday November 13

Join Janey as she tells the gruesome - and humorous - tale of her time during the Samlesbury Witch Craft trial.

Tours, which are suitable for the whole family, begin in the Great Hall, in Preston New Road, at 11am and 2pm, on Sunday.

Entry is free but there are several donation boxes to go towards the upkeep and preservation of Samlesbury Hall.