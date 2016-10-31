Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of fun events coming up this weekend.

FREE: Light Up Lancaster, Friday and Saturday November 4 and 5

The two-day festival, held at various locations across Lancaster, includes installations, projections and performances. Activities include a free tour through the ancient streets of the city; a series of talks exploring the First World War; a candlelit cafe in Lancaster Library; a participatory installation of a Light Boat in Market Square; Illumaphonium - an interactive multi-sensory music-making installation; an interactive sound and light display at Judges Lodgings; paper bird and lantern making workshops. The event culminates in a firework display. Wristbands for viewing at Quay Meadow or Giant Axe are sold out.

FREE: Big Local Art, Preston, Saturday November 5

Friends of Fishwick and St Matthews are hosting a celebration along with ArtFull and Cacophany Arkestra to share the wealth of creativity that the Big Local Art project has begun to discover in the residents of the area.

The celebration, at St Joseph’s Sports Hall, Rigby Street, will start from noon, with a lunch, followed by music, art displays, ‘have a go’ art workshops and a mini carnival procession.

FREE: Winter Sparkle, Chorley, Sunday November 6

The Winter Sparkle Spectacular in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice will be staged in Chorley’s Astley Park, its Coach House, Courtyard and Victorian Walled Garden, as well as the historic hall, from 10am to 4pm. The fun includes an Austrian-style Christmas market, fairground rides, reindeer, Punch and Judy show, an outdoor ice rink and snow globe. Entry is free, with donations to the hospice.

PAID: Comedy clubs, Blackpool, Friday and Saturday November 4 and 5

Four professional comedians will aim to make you Laugh Out Loud at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday, at 8pm. Seats are £15.50 from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

Similarly, The Comedy Station Comedy Club, hosted by Ryan Gleeson, will be held at Viva Blackpool in Church Street, on Saturday, from 7pm. Advance tickets are £13.50 from http://www.vivablackpool.com.

PAID: Lancaster Tours, Sunday November 6

Ghost Getters, Defending Lancaster’s Future from the Past, is led by characters with different stories to tell, celebrating Lancaster’s breadth of heritage and history.

As the sessions are engaging and interactive, no tour is the same.

Tours start at Castle Parade, from 4pm until 5pm and again from 6pm until 7pm.

Entry is £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £20 family ticket.

PAID: Crafty Creative, Brockholes, Saturday and Sunday November 5 and 6

Crafty Creative are monthly craft sessions held at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off junction 31 of M6.

The workshops all have a nature or environmental theme.

There is no need to book, so families can drop-in between 10am until noon or 1pm until 4pm.

Children may get messy, so it is advised they wear clothes that can get dirty.

Admission is £3.

PAID: Beverley Craven, Tarleton, Friday November 4

Beverley will perform for two, 50 minute sets at Whittles Farm Restaurant, Church Road, as well as meet and greet guests to sign autographs.

She will be performing with her sax player Frank Mead.

Tickets are £40 and include a two-course hot buffet. Starts at 7pm. The event is for over 18s only. Children older than 14 may purchase a ticket but each child must be accompanied by a paying adult.

FREE: Art and Craft Fair, Lytham, Saturday November 5

Families are invited to Lytham St Annes Methodist Church, in Park Street, for the monthly Craft and Gift Fair.

There will be plenty of treats including stalls full of jewellery, vintage, bath bombs, makeup, creams, soaps, art, hot and cold drinks, cakes and much more.

Open from 11am until 4pm.

Entry is free.

PAID: Star Gazing, Lancaster, Friday November 4

Robert Ince will guide enthusiasts through the constellations and along the Milky during a talk at Bentham Golf Club, starting at 8pm. There will be a chance to gaze through some powerful telescopes. If the weather doesn’t co-operate, there will be colourful talks, videos and telescope demonstrations, plus advice on how to get started in the hobby. Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for under 16s.

PAID: Gin Tasting, Lancaster, Friday November 4

Gin fans will get the chance to discover a selection of fun and flavourful gins from around Britain demonstrating the various different styles and flavours each one has to offer. There will be new gins to try with the focus on British botanicals. The tasting, held at The Storey, in Meeting House Lane, will include a DIY fruit plate to garnish each gin. The session is from 7pm until 9pm and costs £35.