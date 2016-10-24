Top 10 things to do at the weekend in Lancashire

Here is a list of fun events coming up this weekend.

FREE: Lightpool Festival, Blackpool, October 29 to November 2

Families are invited to enjoy a walking tour of more than 20 art works inspired by Blackpool’s history and iconic building works.

The festival includes fireworks, light, colour, music and dance.

It kicks off at 7.20pm on Friday with a space-inspired procession from Comedy Carpet to St John’s Square; Saturday night includes a fire and a French street performance; the LumiDogs lead a illuminated dog-walk and a staged event featuring Trip Hazard from Britain’s Got Talent, on Sunday. Monday sees brass band Mr Wilson’s Second Liners play during a processional from Comedy Carpet to St John’s Square.

PAID: Historic Helicopter Hangar Open Day, Wesham, Saturday October 29

Enthusiasts are invited to see two iconic Vietnam War helicopters at Wesham House Farm, Fleetwood Road, on Saturday, from 10am until 4pm.

A Bell UH-1H “Huey” and Hughes OH-6 “Loach” - the only ones of their type to have been restored to full flying condition in the UK - will be on display to explore.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for children, Under fives are free.

FREE: Experience T-Rex, Fleetwood, October 30 and 31

The T-Rex will be roaming Freeport Fleetwood shopping centre, in Anchorage Road, for all to see.

But this time he has a friend, another T-Rex who will be joining him – Double Trouble! The dinosaurs will be exploring the centre at regular intervals, between 10 am and 4pm, throughout the day - so be prepared.

The experience is suitable for families with children and is free.

PAID: Dinosaur Detectives, Garstang and Darwen, October 29 and 30

The puppetry, projection and shadow theatre show follows a journey of discovery by the first fossil finds of Mary Anning, William Buckland and Gideon Mantell. At Tockholes Village Hall, Darwen, on Saturday, at 6.45pm. Tickets £7.50 for adults, £5 for children. Call 07889 105969. Also at Calder Vale Village Hall, in Garstang, on Sunday, at 3.30pm. Tickets £6 adults, £3 children. Call 01995 606278.

PAID: Time to Fall Back, Lancaster, October 30

Time has fallen back for autumn, so why not decorate your own clock to brighten up the dark days of the season.

Children are invited to attend a craft session at Lancaster City Museum, from 1pm until 3pm.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are £1.

Families cam drop in anytime during the two-hour session - there is no need to book.

PAID AND FREE: Burnley Literary Festival, October 29 to November 7

Burnley is holding its first Literary Festival, with a programme of events and activities taking place in various venues across the town centre. Bestselling authors and poets will be holding readings and creative workshops, and dramatic theatre performances will bring well known stories to life. For the full programme of events visit http://www.burnleyliteraryfestival.co.uk. Booking is advised.

FREE: Light Up the Valley - Lantern Parade, Rossendale, October 29

A parade of lanterns created by the community, aided by artist Ruth Evans, will be on display at Toll Bar Mill, in Stacksteads, from 6pm until 10pm.

The Light Up The Valley event will also include food, drink and music.

For this year, a group has been formed to manage the event, which includes the original team and additional members from The Boo Puppet Theatre.

PAID: Lytham Collectables and Music Market, October 29

A host of sellers will display anything from the rarest of antiques to retro, vintage, collectables and music-related items, including vinyl, CDs, musical Instruments, film props, autographs, hi-fi, sound and lighting equipment.

The event is open from 10 am until 4pm at Lytham Assembly Rooms, Dicconson Terrace.

Entry is £1, with under 12s free.

FREE: Lest We Forget Exhibition, Leyland, Saturday October 29

Gordon Bartley will present an illustrated talk to commemorate the First World War at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, based at The Old Grammar School, in Church Road, Leyland.

The presentation will be held in the exhibition room at 11am.

PAID: Late Night Riding, Blackpool, Saturday October 29

Families can enjoy the rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach until late into the night and then be prepared to be wowed by a fireworks display at the end of the evening. This includes rides for all ages, like Wallace and Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, dodgems, and a super scary ghost train. Adult wristbands are £19 and child entry is £17 if bought online in advance via http://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.