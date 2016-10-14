Top 10 things to do at the weekend in Lancashire

Here is a list of 10 fun things to do next weekend.

PAID: Halloween at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, October 22 to 31

Halloween comes to the Pleasure Beach over the half term, with live music, vampires and zombies scaring around park, the Horror Maze, fire breathers, stilt walkers, pumpkin carving and creepy crawlies. Families are encouraged to find their best scary costumes for the fancy dress competition. Adult wrist bands from £19, with junior entry from £17 booked via http://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.

PAID: Blackpool Heritage Tours - Lightworks, Saturday October 22

Families are invited to join Blackpool’s Heritage Guides as they introduce them to the fabulous Illuminations Collection, containing more than 20,000 pieces from the 1920s to the present day including photographs, diagrams and beautiful original artwork. The tour includes information on how they are made from initial design to final construction. Starts 11.15am. Adult entry is £8 and children are £4.

PAID: Steampunk and Victorian Festival, Morecambe, Saturday and Sunday October 22 and 23

Enthusiasts are welcome to browse the artisan market at Old Station Building, Central Promenade, and stock up on marvellous handmade items including clothing and gifts. There will be tea duelling, tea and cake and entertainment by Brickdust and Marina Black. The festival is open from 11am until 4pm each day. Entry is £3 on the door. Under 12s free, with an adult.

PAID: Crafty Vintage, Hoghton Tower, Saturday and Sunday October 22 and 23

There will be a variety of stalls with classic vintage, collectibles, retro wares, quirky handmade, fine foods and delectable cuisine on display.

There is also a pop up cocktail bar, live music, entertainers, a magnificent magician, and free face painting.

The fair is open to all from 10am until 5pm.

Entry is £2, with under 16s free.

Parking is also free.

PAID: Pumpkin carving, Brockholes, October 22 to 31

Children are invited to carve a pumpkin at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off junction 31 of the M6, to enter into the competition. The event is drop-in but get there early. The Pumpkin Carving room is open 10am-12pm and 1-4pm. Entry is £1, plus £3 per pumpkin. Families can also enjoy a Halloween-themed Xplorer nature trail. No need to book. Open 10am-12pm and 1-4pm until November 2. £3 per ticket.

PAID: Pumpkin Festival, Burscough, October 22 to 31

Martin Mere Wetland Centre is hosting a week of pumpkin fun for families.

Carving will take place from 11am until 4pm in the dome. Additional charge applies. Children can take part in a hunt for 11 carved pumpkins hidden amongst the ground. The trail costs 50p. Join the Phantom Raspberry Blower at 2.30pm for the spooky raspberry blowing competition.

Explore the grounds to find 14 hidden 6ft Dusty Ducks - each designed by a different celebrity. Other activities include the canoe safari and boat tours; bird feeding; crafts and den building. Entry is £12.60 for adults and £6 for children. Family ticket £33.50.

PAID: Ghostly tales, Lancaster, Friday and Saturday October 21 and 22

The storytelling performance will take place at Lancaster Castle at 7.30pm.

Excerpts from the work of 20th century British female writers, Edith Nesbit, Elizabeth Bowen, Elizabeth Jane Howard and Jeanette Winterson, will be read by actors from Demi-Paradise Productions, at the event.

Not suitable for under 11s. Entry is £8 for adults and £6.50 for over 12s and concessions.

FREE: Forest School Open Day, Tarleton, Saturday October 22

The Wildair, at Leisure Lakes, Mere Brow, is holding a free open day for its Forest School from 10am until 3pm. Leaders will showcase its outdoor and survival activities. Youngsters will learn how to set up camp, tie useful knots, light a fire, use a knife safely, cook on a camp-fire, build shelters, use woodland tools and woodland games. Half term activity camps available at a cost.

PAID: Pies and Peas Night With Ghostly Tales, Ribchester, Friday October 21

Adults are invited to tuck into a pie at Potters Barn Cafe, in Church Street, and enjoy dark Ribble Valley tales told by candle light by Sue Allonby.

The evening starts from 7pm.

Tickets are £12 per person and includes pies, peas and the ghost stories.

Meat and vegetarian options are available.

FREE: Bedroom DJ Event, Croston, Sunday October 23

Join in at Croston’s newest music venue, Twin Lakes Velo Cafe, in Bretherton Road, for an afternoon of 30-minute DJ sets by the lake, from 5pm until 7pm.

Control of the decks will be handed over to four of Croston’s finest ‘bedroom DJs’, who will be playing their favourite music in their own style in small but mighty sets.

Entry is free.