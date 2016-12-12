Top 10 things to do at the weekend

Here is our guide of upcoming events this weekend.

FREE: Santa’s arrival, Haigh Hall, December 17 and 18

Christmas at Lancaster

Santa’s Parade around the country park starts at 12.15pm on both days and he arrives at the courtyard at 12.30pm. His grotto will be open from 1pm until 5pm - £5 per child. To book call 01942 828280. On Saturday there is traditional Christmas Brass courtesy of Old Hall Brass Band at 1pm and 2.30pm. On Sunday, traditional Christmas carols with Smiths Academy Mixed Community Choir at 2.30pm.

FREE: Christmas at Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool, Saturday December 17

Families are invited to Abingdon Street Market from 10am until 5pm on Saturday.

Activities include a story teller, a tombola for RNLI, and face painting.

Children can also have their photo taken with Santa in his grotto and receive a free gift when they visit him.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to enjoy the festivities.

PAID: Twilight Tours, Hoghton Tower, December 14 to 16

Guests are invited to take a journey through the lower floors of Hoghton Tower, all decorated for Christmas. Find out how Christmas was celebrated, from food to decoration, from 1565 onwards. The tour starts at 6pm with a glass of mulled wine and ends in the Banqueting Hall, at 9pm, with a homemade festive tea in the Vaio Room.

Tickets are £25. Call 01254 85 2986 to book a place.

FREE: Christmas at the Castle, Lancaster, December 17 and 18

A range of stallholders will be selling local and regional produce, arts, crafts, gifts and Christmas baubles, and street food, while choirs, brass bands, jazz quartets and local musicians play carols and festive favourites. There will be a Santa’s grotto in the castle.

Local school and church choirs will be leading the singing and there will be a Christmas Nativity on the courtyard stage.





PAID: Driftwood Decorations, Fleetwood, Sunday December 17

Families are invited to Rossall Point Observation Tower, in Fleetwood, to use beach materials to make some unique and environmentally friendly seasonal decorations to take home.

The craft sessions is open on Sunday from 11am until 2pm.

Entry is £1 to cover materials.

For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Christmas Maker’s Market, Preston, December 17 and 18

Preston’s first ever Christmas Maker’s Markets will take place at the Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library, in Market Square.

Some of Preston’s best local artists and makers will be selling their unique work on the weekend before Christmas and there will be jewellery, art, crafts and even some furniture on sale.

The market will be open from 11am until 5pm.

PAID: The 12 Days of Lancaster, Saturday December 17

The 12 Days of Lancaster is a tour, led by characters with different stories to tell. No one tour is ever exactly the same.

People have the opportunity to join one of the interactive engaging tours, and celebrate Lancaster’s breadth of heritage. The session starts at Castle Parade, from 4pm until 5pm.

Adult tickets are £8, concessions are £5 and a family ticket is £20.

PAID: Family Fun Day, Clitheroe, Saturday December 17

Waddow Hall, in Waddington Road, plays host to festive activities from 10am until 4pm. Families can wander through the wintery grounds on an Elf hunt, complete a christmassy craft, visit the tree festival, cosy up at the campfire and meet Father Christmas.

Adventurous activities will also be available, plus hot chocolate and mulled wine. Entry is £5.

FREE: Photographic exhibition, Leyland, Saturday December 17

South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre in Church Road is hosting the 21st Leyland Invitation Photographic Exhibition.

The display is organised by Leyland Photography Society volunteers, who invited members of seven other societies to contribute pictures.

More than 80 photographers submitted more than 200 entries and the best ones feature in the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until and including December 23 and is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm, Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

FREE: Blackburn Lantern Parade and Carols, Saturday December 17

The Lantern Parade starts from Ainsworth Street at 4.30pm, with lanterns carried in a procession followed by the Community Parade, fire and light performers and fireworks over the cathedral at 5.45pm. Fire show from Flame OZ and walkabout light and fire performances on Church Street from 6pm until 7pm. The Blackburn Community Carol Service sing at Blackburn Cathedral from 6.15pm.