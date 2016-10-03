Top 10 things to do at the weekend

Here is a list of fun events coming up this weekend...

FREE: Blackpool Music Festival, Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9

Blackpool Music Festival

Held at Winter Gardens, Blackpool Music Festival is a volunteer organisation whose aim is to promote music in Blackpool, encouraging young musicians and artists. Saturday features acoustic acts, singer songwriters, and aspiring talent, whilst Sunday plays host to bands from across the region from ska, blues, rock, pop and punk. Donations raised for Street Life charity. Open noon until 11pm.





PAID: The Big Dance Night, Preston, Saturday October 8

The night, hosted by Peter Ronson, of Dancers Preston, and Stephen Holland, of Feverdance Preston, will include Ballroom and Latin with sequence dancing at Preston Guild Hall. The Ross Mitchell Dance Orchestra who have played on Strictly Come Dancing, will provide live music. Tickets are £27 on the door or £22 if bought by calling 01772 804444 or via Dancers Preston on 07973 688 382. The event starts at 7pm.

PAID: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, Blackpool, Friday October 7

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre will play host to four top comedians hoping to make crowds laugh.

The club will bring you TV comedians from all the major panel shows and roadshows plus the best of the rest. Previously they’ve booked Jason Manford, John Bishop and Sarah Millican before they hit the big time.

Tickets are £15.50.

PAID: Chorley Live, Friday October 7 to Saturday October 8

Chorley Live is a two-day live entertainment event, held across 30 venues, which features performers on the Friday and Saturday night.

The new venues taking part this year are The Buttonhole on Chapel Street, My Favourite Sweet Shop, on Market Street, Trader Jacks on Hollingshead Street, and at the Covered Market incorporating the Bob Inn, Pizza Pronto, Bees Country Kitchen and Classy Sandwich.

Wristbands, at £5, are now on sale from all the acts and also the venues, with the exception of the Town Hall, but can be purchased from the Union Street offices instead. Children under 12 have free access with adults.

FREE: Pendle Powerfest, Saturday October 8

Owners of any vehicle, motorbikes, cars, trucks, or buses are invited to Rolls-Royce Leisure, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, for Cars and Coffee, an informal gathering, from 10am until 2pm. Coffee and breakfast will be supplied. There will also be presentation to The Encephalitis Society and The Pendle Powerfest Team will be there attendance to discuss the upcoming Mud & Motorsport show next year.

FREE AND PAID: Pemberton Festival, Wigan, Friday October 7 to Sunday October 9

Children are invited to a Rugby League Grand Final-themed event with fun and games at Norley Hall Adventure Playground on Saturday from 10am until 4pm. People can also enjoy a free festival lunch at St John’s Church at noon on Saturday. On Sunday, an afternoon tea dance will be held at Pemberton Masonic Hall, 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £7, available by calling 01942 217024.





FREE: 23rd Central Lancashire Fine Art Fair Exhibition of Paintings, New Longton, October 8 and 9

Art lovers are invited to an annul exhibition of paintings by more than 30 Lancashire artists in residence over the weekend.

The event will be held at New Longton Village Hall, Boundary Close, from 10am until 5pm.

Entry is free.

Everyone is welcome to attend and wander around the hall to view the work on display.

FREE: Pendle Art Fair and Open Studio, Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9

Hopeful and Glorious is teaming up with the artists at Higherford Mill and Pendle Heritage Centre to present a weekend of contemporary art and craft across two sites in the beautiful village of Barrowford in Pendle.

People are invited to see the artists at work, ask questions and explore. There are also craft stalls.

Open Saturday and Sunday, 11am until 4pm.

FREE: Steam Sunday, Blackburn, Sunday October 9

Steam Sunday will be back on Sunday October 9 as local specialists, Heritage Painting, bring together a convoy of enthusiasts from across the country, who will be showcasing their personal collection of steam powered vehicles at Blackburn Town Hall Square.

The event is open all day and entry is free.

Everyone welcome.

PAID: Meet the Victorian Butler and Housekeeper, Padiham, Sunday October 9

People are invited to learn about life at Gawthorpe Hall in the 1890s with its costumed butler and housekeeper.

Guests will take a trip into the past and visit the Victorian kitchen in the basement via the spiral staircase that the servants used.

Entry is £4 for adults and £3 concessions.

Open noon until 4pm.