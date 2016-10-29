Title of Queen’s Nurse for time served medic

A veteran nurse has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse for her work.

Jane Baulcombe, a community nurse at Lancashire Care NHS Trust, which provides mental health care across the county, was given the title by The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI).

It makes me proud to know my contributions make a real difference to people’s lives

The honour reflects Jane’s commitment to high standards and patient care, the trust said, and was given the award for her work with other health professionals to highlight inequalities experienced by those with learning disabilities.

Jane said: “It makes me proud to know my contributions make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I hope gaining this award will promote recognition of the positive contribution community learning disability nurses make toward enhancing the quality of health and life of the people they care for and support.”

QNI chief executive Dr Crystal Oldham added: “Congratulations are due to Jane for her success. Community nurses are expert professionals who make a vital contribution to patient health and wellbeing.”

Jane, the fourth member of Lancashire Care staff to get the award, will attend a ceremony later this year.