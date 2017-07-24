The stage is all set for this year’s Miss Blackpool grand finals.

The glamorous black-tie event takes place at the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, on Friday night.

Fifteen girls will compete for the coveted crown and the title of Miss Blackpool 2017.

Comperes for the evening will be Ian Tolley and Miss Blackpool 2011 Hollie Robinson.

The contestants – in what is one of the country’s longest running seaside pageants – have been busy rehearsing the opening scene and The Gazette was allowed access to a sneak preview and to take photos of the girls making the preparations.

The competition will see the girls trying to impress the judges as they step out onto the catwalk in a beachwear round, jeans and T-shirt fashion routine, and an evening wear scene.

Karen Jean Cookson, from Angels Elite, which runs the Miss Blackpool contest, said: “It’s a great chance for girls to take part in catwalk show, it can be a fabulous start to modelling, building confidence and being with a fantastic team of girls.

“So many girls have made friendships for life, from being Miss Blackpool contestants. Many have achieved so much through entering the pageant.

“We are always looking for new face for future modelling events, and it’s a great way for us to meet new faces.”

• Tickets for the show only are £15 and there are also VIP tickets available, including reserved seating and a two-course meal for £25. For tickets and enquiries contact Angels Elite on (01253) 820226 or 07860451878.