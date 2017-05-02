The only way is ‘UP!’ at Bikes and Barrows fest

Scorton’s three-day Bikes and Barrows Festival was another roaring success.

Proceedings were kicked off with the village procession on Saturday, with this year’s queen Jennifer Horner leading the way.

Scorton Bikes and Barrows procession through the village.

Bicycles and wheelbarrows were scattered throughout the streets, which were busy with visitors enjoying their extended weekend, while a host of family events were put on.

They included live medieval battle reenactments, a 10k run, archery, a beer tent, live music, pop-up cafes, morris dancing, and classic cars.

Festival chairman Mike Howes said the festival, launched in 2010 and aimed at raising money for village projects, such as the £50,000 games area that opened last year, has been a success so far.

He added: “One thing that has amazed me is how the weather has stayed fine.

This time last year I had rain running down my nose wondering what I was doing.”