The Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival is back for a tasty treat

The Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival is making its big return to Fleetwood Marine Hall.

People can enjoy culinary treats at the hall on Sunday from 10am until 4pm. Cheeses, chutneys, chocolates, preserves, wheat and gluten free foods, and more will all be on show. Guests will have the chance to taste-test wines and buy ciders, specialist coffees, traditional teas and fruity liqueurs.

Marine Hall manager Janet Heald said: “We are particularly delighted this year to welcome lots of new exhibitors including Healthier Fleetwood, Fylde Coast YMCA and The Food Teacher. While we all enjoy our food, and the festival is a chance to celebrate that, it’s important to remember the impact that food and drink have on our health. These new exhibitors will allow our visitors to pick up some tips and recipes to help maintain a healthy lifestyle.”