The Catterall Gala needs more volunteers for June bash

The Catterall Gala is looking for volunteers to help it go ahead this year.

Taking place on Saturday, June 3 the organisers are desperate for more people to help with the event.

If anyone can offer any assistance before or during the event it would be a big help in putting on the great event

Being a volunteer would involve tasks like putting up the bunting around the village, helping set up the field on the day, assisting with selling refreshments and marshalling the procession.

Families from many neighbouring villages come along and participate in the parade (inset), the fancy dress, a football competition and the fun fair - creating a “wonderful, memorable gala day for all”.

Contact Gala secretary Susan Dewhurst by calling 07803 167084, treasurer and Gala Queen and Rosebud contact Claire McShannon on 01995 603053 or chairperson James Holland in 07885328439.

Catterall fundraisers, Team Shazzann, are some of the volunteers and Sharon Hartley says it is “more the merrier” when it comes to putting on a successful event.

For more details on the event go to www.catterallgala.co.uk.