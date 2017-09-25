The Blackpool Gazette’s Best of Health Awards winners

We asked for your amazing stories of dedication and professionalism - and boy did you deliver!

The Gazette’s Best of Health Awards was held in the magnificent Washington Suite in the Imperial Hotel on Thursday where we celebrated a host of health heroes.

Highly Commended Unsung Hero Susan Stratton, left, and Jane Green

The Gazette’s editor Gillian Parkinson said: “These awards celebrate all of the people who make a difference to their patients in all the disciplines of our health services and we are delighted to highlight them for their incredible work. All of the winners and runners-up went the extra mile and fully deserve the recognition they have received.”

The winners

NURSE OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Synergy Dental Clinic.

Presented by Dr Zuber Bagasi.

Winner: Wendy Partington, Extensive Care Service Lytham

MENTAL HEALTH WORKER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Dr Karen Seal, The Gateway Centre, Blackpool

CARER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Adam Simpson (Blackpool Carers)

THERAPIST OF THE YEAR

Award sponsored by Mac Clinical Research.

Presented by Clinical Trials Assistant, Alex Billington

Winner: Duang Roberts (Smooth as Silk, Wrea Green)

DENTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Stuart Daintith, Ideal Dental Care

MIDWIFE OF THE YEAR

Award sponsored by Uclan.

Presented by Debbie Whisby.

Winner: Amy Barnes, Blackpool Victoria Hospital

PHARMACIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Whitworth Pharmacy, Waterloo Road

GP OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sponsored by Synergy Dental Clinic.

Presented by Dr Zuber Bagasi.

Winner: Dr Chandrasekar, Beechwood Surgery Thornton.

ELDERLY WELFARE AWARD

Sponsored by Whitworth Pharmacy.

Presented by Pharmacist Manager, Conor Coyle

Winner: Carla Hill, Homecare for You

HOSPITAL DOCTOR OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Spire Fylde Coast Hospital. Presented by Hospital Director Barbara Cummings.

Winner: Mr Nidal Bittar, Blackpool Victoria Hospital

UNSUNG HERO AWARD

Sponsored by Harrison Drury Solicitors.

Presented by Jack Stephenson

Winner: Brian and Bev Casey, N-Vision Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Royal Society for the Blind

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Presented by Gillian Parkinson, Gazette Editor and NW Editorial Director

Winner: Anne Nolan