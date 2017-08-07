As Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announce their shock separation, we take a look at some of the biggest celebrity splits of 2017 so far.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

Chris Pratt, right, and Anna Faris

The US actress filed for divorce from husband Dauriac in March, as she called the marriage "irretrievably broken".

The Hollywood star wed the former French journalist in 2014 and had initially separated last summer.

Johansson said she will "never ever" talk about the end of her marriage for the sake of the couple's daughter, Rose, born in 2014.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The British actor and US pop star had been dating for little more than a year before revealing they were "taking respectful, loving space" in February.

The high-profile romance had caught the eye of the public when the couple were caught on camera kissing at an Adele concert. They spent Christmas visiting poorly kids in hospital, and even embarked on a nude paddle boarding session.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse

The pop star and British actor broke off their engagement in February with reports in Australia suggesting Minogue suspected Sasse of cheating.

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer, 49, confirmed the split on Instagram where she said she wished "only the best" for Sasse.

Minogue met the 29-year-old in 2015 on the set of US series Galavant, in which he stars and she was making a guest appearance. They got engaged in February 2016.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana

Jackson confirmed she split up with her husband of five years just months after the birth of their baby, Eissa.

The singer, 51, said in May: "I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

The American singer married the Qatari businessman in 2012.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

One of Hollywood's biggest couples surprised the entertainment world in May when they announced their separation after 17 years of marriage.

The actors, who have two children together, have shared the big screen throughout their time together.

In a joint statement to US showbiz programme Entertainment Tonight, they said: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckham

Another product of the US and Britain's special relationship ended this year as the former Friends Star and his wife of seven years announced they were splitting in April.

Schwimmer wed the British photographer after meeting on the set of Run, and the couple have a six-year-old daughter together.

In a statement they said: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Elon Musk and Amber Heard

The billionaire Tesla Motors founder and US actress reportedly split this week just three months after making their relationship Instagram official.

In April, Heard shared an image of the couple enjoying a romantic dinner with Musk sporting a red lipstick kiss on his cheek.

A source told entertainment website US Weekly on Sunday that the couple had split, explaining Musk was "super busy" while Heard is in "no position to settle".