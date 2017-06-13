The big question is whodunnit?

The Windmill Players are taking to the stage again at Thornton Little Theatre with A Coat of Varnish by Ronald Miller, writes Claire Lark.

It is described as a play of murder and will be performed from next Tuesday, June 20, to Saturday, June 24.

The author, after writing successful plays for the theatre, then turned his hand to writing speeches for three Prime Ministers – Edward Heath, Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

It was for Mrs Thatcher that he produced the phrase, ‘The lady’s not for turning’.

The cast of 14 include Betty Horrocks a long standing member of the Windmill Players.

She will be celebrating her 85th birthday during the week of the play.

Betty plays Lady Ashbrook who receives news that her cancer tests have proved negative. Two weeks later and during a scorching heatwave, she is found brutally murdered.

Was it the work of a professional? A burglary gone wrong? Or was the murderer closer to home?

Her cousin, Humphrey Leigh, ex-secret service with perhaps some secrets of his own, or Dr Perryman, her long time personal physician? Her grandson Captain Loseby, or his eminently unsuitable girlfriend Susan?. And then there is the ‘daily’ Maria, having to work at four jobs just to make ends meet.

During the police investigation Chief Superintendent Briars discovers the identity of the murderer but there is no proof of their guilt. Her ultimate dilemma is how to convict the person she knows to be guilty.

With everyone seeming to have a motive, will you be able to guess the identity of the murderer?

The play starts at 7.30pm each night and the ticket price is £7. They are available through the website www.thewindmillplayers.co.uk or phone 07746 906651.

They can also be bought from the studio at Rear 21, Fleetwood Road North, on Saturday, June 17, from 10am to noon.