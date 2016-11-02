The best spots to see the sky light up in Lancashire

Here is a round-up of firework events in Lancashire

Light Up Lancaster and Firework Spectacular

Bonfire at Worden Park

The annual festival returns this weekend with a range of cultural events across the city.

Join in the fun and magic of the city-wide experience and illuminating art trail, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display.

When: November 4-5, 6.30pm onwards, fireworks start at 8pm

Where: Lancaster Castle

Visit :http://lightuplancaster.co.uk/saturday/lancaster-fireworks-spectacular/

Bonfire and Fireworks at Astley Park

Hosted by Chorley Council - enjoy the spectacular free annual Bonfire and Fireworks display in Astley Park

When: November 4, from 6.30pm, fireworks start at 7.30pm

Where: Astley Park

Price: Entry to the event is free but there will be collection buckets with voluntary donations going to the Mayor of Chorley’s charities, which include St Catherine’s Hospice, the North West Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer’s Society

Free parking available in Chorley town centre from 5pm.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/161310570990509/

Huntley’s Bonfire Night and firework display

Huntley’s host annual Bonfire night celebration with fairground food stalls and fireworks

John Farnworth football freestyler and close up magician in the courtyard

When: November 5, gates open from 4pm, Bonfire lit at 6pm, Fireworks at 7pm

Where: Huntley’s Country Store, Samlesbury

Price: £6 adults and £4 for children.

Free park and ride at BAE

Blackpool Cricket Club’s Annual Bonfire

Blackpool cricket club hosts its annual firework extravaganza once again

There will be a small funfair, stalls, facepainters, music and other activities. Food outlets and temporary bars will also be there to make your evening

When: November 5, Bonfire lit - 7:00pm, Fireworks - 7:45pm

Where: Stanley Park Blackpool

Price: All tickets: £3, family ticket (up to five) £10

Visit: http://www.facebook.com/events/1076107255836424/

Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza at Marine Hall

Wyre Council with Fleetwood Rotary Club, Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Regenda host this annual ommunity event

When: November 5

Where: Marine Hall, Gates open at 5.30pm with live music starting at 6pm, fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Price: It is free to attend, however donations are encouraged.

Visit: http://www.visitfleetwood.info/recreation-and-entertainment/events/bonfire-fireworks-fleetwood-rotary.php

Poulton Bonfire and Firework Display

Poulton Rotary Club host the 32nd annual charity bonfire and fireworks display

As well as the bonfire there’s a fantastic Fireworks Display, and a safe night out for all the family.

With delicious refreshments the evening promises to be the best Bonfire event in the Fylde.

When: November 4

Where: Cottam Hall Fields, from 6pm, Bonfire lit 7pm and Fireworks Display 7.30pm.

Price: Adults £4, Children £3, Family/2 adults + 4 children £12

Visit: http://www.visitpoulton-le-fylde.co.uk/recreation-and-entertainment/events/poulton-rotary-bonfire.php

Bonfire Night - Late Night Riding

Celebrate Bonfire Night and enjoy the rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach until late into the night and then enjoy a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening.

This year, to celebrate Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s 120th Anniversary, the skies will be lit up by an amazing fireworks display on each of the Late Night Riding nights

When: November 5

Where: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Price: Late Night Riding Wristband for £20 valid from 4pm until 10pm

Visit: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/park-guide/activities/late-night-riding-and-fireworks/

Gregson Green’s Bonfire and Firework Display

When: November 5

Where: Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston, Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6.15pm, firework display 7pm.

Price: Adults £4, £2 for children

All funds raised will go towards the new Community Centre at Gregson Lane.

Towneley Hall Bonfire

Celebrate Bonfire Night at Towneley with a splendid show of dazzling explosions and lights

As well as the bonfire and fireworks, there will be a funfair and catering.

The tickets are available from St Peter’s and Padiham leisure centres, Prairie Sports Village and the Mechanics Theatre. They are also on sale at Towneley Hall (cash only).

When: November 5, funfair open at 6pm, bonfire lit 6.45pm, junior fireworks at 7.15pm, main display 8.15pm.

Where: Towneley Park

Price: Tickets £3, £9 for a group of four people, and under-threes get in for free. Parking passes for Riverside and Woodgrove car parks cost £5 per vehicle

Visit: http://www.burnley.gov.uk/news/remember-remember-get-your-tickets-5th-november

Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks display

Jointly organised by Clitheroe 41 Club, Clitheroe Rotary Club, Ribblesdale Rotary Club, Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Round Table and Clitheroe Lions Club.

When: November 5, From 6pm

Where: Castle Playing Fields

Price: Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children,

Proceeds will go to Ribble Valley Foodbank and East Lancashire Hospice.

Visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/checkout/view-event/id/66311/chk/8dc4

Penwortham Firework Display

Penwortham Town council is hosting its free annual firework display, fairground starts at 6.30pm

When: November 5, firework display at 7.30pm

Where: Pear Tree Park, Middleforth Green, Penwortham

Price: Free

For more details contact Penwortham Town Council at 01772 750533

Garstang and District Lions Bonfire Spectacular

In Garstang the annual event is organised by Garstang Lions Club with a large bonfire and professionally organised fireworks display set to music.

The very popular Garstang bonfire and fireworks display takes place at the picnic area of the High Street car park on the banks of the River Wyre, the bonfire being on the town bank of the river and the fireworks display launched from the Bonds with Barnacre side of the river.

When: November 5, bonfire lit 7pm, firework display, 7.30pm

Where: High Street Car Park, Garstang

Price: £4 per person, children free

You’ll need to arrive on time for this event.

Penwortham Town Football Club bonfire

Penwortham Town Football Club, a local football club for junior, women and adults are hosting a free bonfire at Vernon Carus Sports Club in Penwortham

When: November 4

Where: Vernon Carus Sports Club, The Club House, Factory Lane, Penwortham

Price: Free

Walmer Bridge Village Hall: Gill Lane, Walmer Bridge

Walmer Bridge Village Hall will be hosting their spectacular bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday 29 October.

Starting at 6pm, the evening will be jam packed with things going on including the bonfire, a fun fair, tombola, children entertainer, Guy’s Fork competition, pumpkin competition, a bar and hot food being served.

Be sure to get your outfits ready because the event is fancy dress.

Adult tickets are £3 and under 12s can attend for free

Leyland Round Table bonfire on Worden Park

When: November 5

Where: Worden Park

Starting at around 5.30pm, the bonfire is lit between 6.15pm and 6.45pm, with the display between 7.15pm and 8pm

Also includes a fairground and food.

Tickets available from local schools and shops and Leyland Town Hall.

£5 on the night, £3 in advance. Under 5s are free.