The Alchemist heads cast at fun-packed family event

The port’s beautiful Memorial Park – in all its summer glory – will be turned into a fun-filled family day on Saturday.

In a joint effort by Wyre Council and the Friends of the Memorial Park, the event, from 11am to 3pm, will provideplenty of activities including attractions such a petting zoo, archery, kite displays and birds of prey.

Memorial Park development officer Kate Baird said: “This year we also have some magical shows throughout the day as free entertainment for all of the family.”

The event welcomes the Alchemist, a light-hearted, slightly-slapstick puppet show for all ages.

The Alchemist is a medieval man who desperately wants to make his name in his contemporary scientific community, and make a small fortune on the side.

Unfortunately, due to yet another dangerous and unsuccessful attempt to make gold, his latest assistant has met a grisly end.

As the Alchemist continues with his experiments alone, he makes more mistakes with catastrophic consequences, further hampered by the antics of a pair of mischievous rats and an incredibly annoying bluebottle.

Comedy moments with Daft as a Brush will have the audience in stitches with his coat hanger antics and there’s planty of opportunity for participation including a biscuit race to join Maynard with his egg catapulting stunt.

Other fun planned includes a bouncy castle, kiddies rides, hook a duck, cocnut shy, tombola, face panting, glitter tattoos and side stalls.

Entertainment will be provided by the Old Boys Band, Ukelele Band, a performance by Joe Boe, Marshal Arts and much more.

It’s a free event but here are small charges for some individual activities.

The Fiends of Memorial Park are raising funds to buy new play equipment.