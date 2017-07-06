‘Thankyou for everything’

The wife of a popular Blackpool teacher today said she has been left ‘overwhelmed’ by glowing tributes from former pupils and colleagues following his untimely death.

David Nicklin, 54, died last week after a short battle with leukaemia.

It has helped me a lot knowing he was so loved. He won’t have realised the impact he has had

He worked at Fleetwood High School, was assistant headteacher at Collegiate High and latterly worked with children with extra needs at Educational Diversity.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from past pupils – many of whom described him as their best ever teacher – and fellow teachers.

Today, wife Lindsay said: “I read all the comments on The Gazette story and on Facebook and they were wonderful, I felt overwhelmed reading what people thought of David.

“It has helped me a lot, knowing that he was so loved.

“He was a man of no fuss and he wouldn’t believe it all to be honest.

“He won’t have realised the impact he has had – the tributes are from everywhere and I just want to thank everyone for taking the time to say such nice things about him.”

He was a keen motorcyclist and often parked his Honda Firestorm motorbike outside the window of his classroom, much to the amusement of his pupils.

Other hobbies included golf and he was a big fan of football and guitar music.

Lindsay also heaped praise on staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital who cared for her husband throughout his final days.

“What helped me immensely was the doctors and nursing staff at the hospital, from the Haemotology staff to those on HDU/ICU.

“I cannot thank them enough.

“They handled it with compassion and I’m thankful to them all for everything they did.”

A private funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday July 14.

A book of condolence has been set up in Educational Diversity, which has a base at the Athena Centre in Whitegate Drive.

Headteacher Wendy Casson said: “Any ex-students who would like to pay tribute are invited to lay flowers at our Athena Centre on Whitegate Drive at the side of the Tesco Garage.

“We will have a condolence book in the reception area for people to leave a message.

“Please come to Athena during the afternoon of July 12 or between 9am and 3.30pm on July 13.”