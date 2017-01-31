Teen's bold plan to boost foodbank coffers

A teenage girl is hoping a charity ball she has organised will raise thousands to support food banks in Blackpool and beyond.

Jessica Basquill, from Fleetwood, is Wyre’s youth mayor.

She has organised the event at the Village hotel next month and is hoping tickets will be snapped up to give five special causes a boost.

16-year-old Jessica, of North Albion Street, said: “There is a lot of pressure on the food banks.

“They do a really important thing and I worry they might be at risk of closures. They really need our support.”

Five Fylde coast group will benefit from the ball, with Jessica determined to boost the coffers of The Mustard Seed, Fleetwood Foodbank, Amazing Graze, Cleveleys Store House and Lourdes.

And the Blackpool Sixth student also wants to change perceptions of the job the charities do.

She said: “People seem to have this stereotypical idea of the people who use the food banks but it’s just people like you and I who have found themselves in an uneasy situation.

“It takes guts to admit to yourself that you need additional help.

“I used to volunteer at the food bank myself and I just wanted to do something more for them, continue my support.”

Tickets for the event, on Saturday February 25 are priced £25 and available now on 07926995465 or email jesbasquill1@icloud.com