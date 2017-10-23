Take a swim with fins that go bump in the night at Sea Life Blackpool

Halloween revellers looking for deep sea thrills are being challenged to take the plunge and come face-to-face with the fascinating creatures of the underwater world.

Sea Life Blackpool is getting into the spirit of the ‘spookfest’, with an invitation to experience a night of close encounters with the array of sharks in its dramatic ocean display.

The Sharks in the Dark Halloween experience will allow visitors to snorkel with the eclectic array of sharks and rays. And those who brave the after-hours event will be rewarded with a special limited edition, glow-in-the-dark pop badge as a souvenir.

General manager Matthew Titherington, said: “It’s a chance to get close up and personal with these remarkable giants of the ocean. People who rise to the challenge will snorkel in a specially-designed enclosure created in our fantastic ocean display.

“Our expert team will provide the training and supervision to ensure visitors really enjoy this experience of a lifetime. It’s also a great chance to tick ‘swimming with the sharks’ off your bucket list.”

Those who take the plunge will come face-to-fin with a collection of sharks led by Boris, the incredible Bowmouth Guitar Shark, as well as six sleek Black Tip Reef Sharks and two Guitar Shovelnose Sharks.

Other spooky sea creatures, including a Vampire Tang, Batfish and Blood Red Shrimp.

There’s also a Ghost knife fish, a Wolf fish, a Snake lock anemone and a Spider crab will be on show.