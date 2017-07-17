Suspicious fire damages former hotel in North Shore

A 'suspicious' fire caused substantial damage to disused hotel in North Shore, say fire services.

Four crews from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore attended the blaze at the former Ambassador Hotel on Derby Road at around 9pm on July 16.

Firefighters were at the scene for around one-and-half hours while they made searches of the building to ensure nobody was trapped inside.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a disused hotel after a mattress in a corridor had been set alight.

"We thoroughly searched the building to ensure nobody was still in the premises.

"The fire itself was put out fairly quickly using a hose reel jet.

"The building was already in a poor state of repair but the fire has caused substantial damage."

An investigation into the fire is on-going.

Nobody was injured during the incident.