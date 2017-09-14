Suspected electrical fault starts fire in St Annes

An electrical fault is suspected to have started a fire in the ceiling cavity of a St Annes home, say fire crews.

Two crews from St Annes were called out to reports of a "house filled with smoke" on Hope Street at around 4am on September 14.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate a small fire in the ceiling cavity of the kitchen.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The occupants of the property were woken by a smoke alarm and came down to find their kitchen filled with smoke.

"They then evacuated the property.

"We used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire cut away parts of the ceiling board out to gain access.

"We then used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The cause is under investigation but we believe the fire started as a result of an electrical fault in the lighting."

Nobody was injured during the incident and crews spent around an hour at the property.