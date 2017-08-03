Summer fun in port’s past

Let the sun shine! The sun certainly had his hat on in some of these black-and-white archive photographs of Fleetwood in the summer in the past.

Deckchairs dominate in this 1940s summer view of the Marine Hall which has been the town’s central seafront attraction for many years.

Fleetwood beach, July 1957

The hall was opened in 1935 and has been the premier entertainment venue for Wyre ever since.

The Marine Hall is also featured on another photograph, below.

This summer scene depicts beautiful flower beds and the bowling greens in between the pier and the Marine Hall in the 1920s.

Despite the summer weather, many of the people in the picture are wearing hats – as was the tendency at the time.

Fleetwood beach

The smart dress of the day still prevails, despite presumably the seasonal temperatures.

And happy-looking youngsters tucking in at an ox-roast party in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park, in 1968.

The beaches are certainly busy in these summer shots, including one from 1957.

