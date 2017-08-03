Stunned Kelly says yes in festival's first on-stage proposal

Love was in the air as Lytham Festival's first proposal of marriage took place on stage during the open night's festivities.

Kelly Norris was invited to the stage ahead of Olly Murs's headline performance so boyfriend Glenn Austin, 23, could get down on one knee and ask the love of his life to marry him.

And she said yes.

Glenn first met Kelly, 30, from St Annes, when he was operating the video cameras as Boyzone performed at the then Lytham Proms back in 2011.

Since then their love has blossomed, they have a 10-month-old son Oliver and another baby on the way in November.

And now they are getting married.

Speaking about the proposal Glenn, who is originally from Morley in Leeds but now lives with Kelly in St Annes, said: “I first laid eyes on Kelly at Lytham Proms so I’m delighted I was able to ask her to marry me there.

“The first time I saw her I was operating the video cameras and getting shots of the crowd when I spotted her and thought she was the most gorgeous person I’d ever seen.

“When the show finished I raced over to her to ask her for her number. She refused at first but then gave it me in the end. We started texting each other and it just grew from there until I eventually moved over to St Annes.

“Kelly really is the love of my life and to be able to ask her to be my wife on stage at Lytham Festival is just brilliant.”

And Kelly, who thought she had just come to see Olly Murs with her sister, said she was over the moon.

She said: “I’m in absolute shock that Glenn has done this. I was just planning a night out with my sister to see Olly and being invited up on stage so Glenn could ask me to marry him was not something I was expecting.

“He has absolutely stunned me but I love him to bits so I’ll let him off. What a romantic.”

Glenn, who runs Live Event Productions, a company responsible for video images at gigs across the UK, now plans to welcome his second child with Kelly in November before they start making wedding plans.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Glenn and Kelly. When Glenn first asked if this would be possible we didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“It is so lovely to have our very first wedding proposal live on stage and the fact that Glenn wanted to do this here after he and Kelly first met at Lytham Proms six years ago is magnificent.

“Maybe we’ll need to apply for a wedding licence for next year."