Strong support for hospice fund-raiser

A fund-raiser inspired by the tragic death of a much-loved Fleetwood mum has attracted strong support in Fleetwood.

Mother-of-four Paula Young, of Calder Avenue, died from cancer at the tragically early age of 41 in January and is the inspiration behind a fund-raiser for Trinity Hospice.

The devoted care she received at the Bispham Hospice, on Low Moor Road, prompted Paula’s husband Colin to try and help them.

Colin, 47, who works as a civil engineer and is a junior football coach in his spare time, has organised a fun day and 2.2 mile sports run at King George’s Playing Field followed by a Fun Day Fleetwood Cricket Club, both on Saturday May 6.

Friends of the family, Maxine Emslie, Denise Wilkinson and Lisa Haugan, are helping to organise the event and intend a small amount of the funds raised to help to the four children whom Paula has had to leave behind.

The children are Reece, 20, Paris, 15, Jac, 14 and Olivia, 13.

This week Colin said organisations as varied as Fleetwood Town FC and Morrisons had donated impressive prizes to help.

Colin said: “Trinity Hospice helped me so much and I am trying to repay them, if only in a small way.

“They need to raise lots of money each year just to keep going, so I am hoping to raise as much as I can from the fun day.

“Maxine, Denise and Lisa have been brilliant and they are doing a lot of work for the event.”

The fun run in May takes place at 2pm and the Fun Day event will be from 6.30pm until late. Maxine has set up a crowdfunding page so those who can’t attend the event in may can still donate.

It is at: Justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paulayoung41

Forsponsor forms contact Colin on 07976 531478.